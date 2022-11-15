Menu
news portsmouth police searching for missing 16 year old last seen on nov 1
Local/Virginia

Portsmouth: Police searching for missing 16-year-old last seen on Nov. 1

Chris Graham
Published:
Aaliyah Hull
Photo: Portsmouth Police

Portsmouth authorities are searching for 16-year-old Aaliyah Hull, who was last seen on the morning of Nov. 1 near the 300 block of Kay Road.

Hull was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a wolf on the front, and black pants with a white stripe down the side.

Those with information on her whereabouts are urged to call Portsmouth Police at 757–393–5300 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

