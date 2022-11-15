Portsmouth: Police searching for missing 16-year-old last seen on Nov. 1

Portsmouth authorities are searching for 16-year-old Aaliyah Hull, who was last seen on the morning of Nov. 1 near the 300 block of Kay Road.

Hull was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a wolf on the front, and black pants with a white stripe down the side.

Those with information on her whereabouts are urged to call Portsmouth Police at 757–393–5300 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.