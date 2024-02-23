Countries
Home Portsmouth man pleads guilty to assault on cruise ship last year
Police, Virginia

Portsmouth man pleads guilty to assault on cruise ship last year

Crystal Graham
Published date:
norfolk virginia beach
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting a fellow passenger with a dangerous weapon on a cruise ship last year.

Michael Truman, 39, will be sentenced on August 29. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

According to court documents, Truman assaulted a passenger aboard the Carnival Magic cruise ship on Oct. 20.

The cruise ship was off the coast of Nantucket in open waters.

Truman was loudly disrupting a theater show aboard the cruise ship when he was asked twice by a fellow passenger to quiet down. After Truman refused, the passenger began to leave the area to request assistance from a cruise ship employee.

Truman then smashed a cocktail glass into the victim’s face, got on top of the victim and began striking him further. The broken glass caused significant lacerations to the victim’s face requiring more than a dozen stitches.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

