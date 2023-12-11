Pedestrian injured after being struck by SUV; driver faces reckless driving charges

Richmond Police have charged a driver following a collision involving an SUV and a pedestrian Sunday which left the pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

Xiomara Garcia-Ruiz, 30, of North Chesterfield, has been charged with reckless driving.

At 5:16 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of West Broad and Harrison streets for the report of a collision.

Officers arrived and found an injured adult female who had been struck by an SUV. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The female driver remained on the scene.

Investigators determined the pedestrian was crossing West Broad Street northbound in the crosswalk when Garcia-Ruiz made a right turn on a red signal and struck the victim in the crosswalk.

Anyone with further information about this collision is asked to call Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.