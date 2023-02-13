Pasta and wine and dessert: Kroger offers Valentine’s Day dining-at-home option

When planning this year’s Valentine’s Day dinner with your sweetheart, do not forget your local Kroger.

For a dining-at-home option, Kroger is offering a complete Italian-inspired night-in meal package for under $35, including wine and a dessert.

“Providing customers with affordable dine-in dinner options for Valentine’s Day helps ensure everyone can celebrate the holiday and enjoy a delicious meal with a loved one,” James Menees, corporate affairs manager with Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said. “Our Italian-inspired meal package, which includes a recipe for a delicious pasta sauce, makes it easy for shoppers to cook a memorable dinner at home.”

Kroger’s package includes a special recipe crafted by Our Brands Chef Mike Florea, featuring a spicy marinara served over Private Selection rigatoni. The complete meal includes: