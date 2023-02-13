Countries
news pasta and wine and dessert kroger offers valentines day dining at home option
Virginia

Pasta and wine and dessert: Kroger offers Valentine’s Day dining-at-home option

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Chocolate-covered fresh strawberries. Courtesy of Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

When planning this year’s Valentine’s Day dinner with your sweetheart, do not forget your local Kroger.

For a dining-at-home option, Kroger is offering a complete Italian-inspired night-in meal package for under $35, including wine and a dessert.

“Providing customers with affordable dine-in dinner options for Valentine’s Day helps ensure everyone can celebrate the holiday and enjoy a delicious meal with a loved one,” James Menees, corporate affairs manager with Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said. “Our Italian-inspired meal package, which includes a recipe for a delicious pasta sauce, makes it easy for shoppers to cook a memorable dinner at home.”

Kroger’s package includes a special recipe crafted by Our Brands Chef Mike Florea, featuring a spicy marinara served over Private Selection rigatoni. The complete meal includes:

  • Pinetti Notte Primitivo, a zinfandel with tasting notes of bright cherry and blackberry and hints of white pepper
  • A salad course featuring Kroger’s fresh Bacon Caesar Chopped Salad Kit
  • Chef Florea’s spicy marinara served over Private Selection pasta
  • And dessert: fresh chocolate-dipped strawberries from the deli

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

