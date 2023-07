The Page County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 52-year-old female.

Fancy Lee Yager was reported missing by family on Sunday, but was last spoken to by family on July 12.

She was last seen in the area of Fox Hollow Road in Stanley.

Yager has multiple health issues. She does not have a vehicle or cell phone.

If anyone has information on Fancy’s whereabouts, contact Capt. Stevie Owens at (540)743-6571.