Out of gas: Town of Leesburg purchases first all-electric vehicle for utilities department
Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
electric vehicle
(© kinwun – stock.adobe.com)

The future is now as a Nissan Leaf S replaces a Ford Fusion in the utilities department of the town of Leesburg.

The Nissan is the first all-electric vehicle in the town’s fleet, and will be used for administrative purposes by the town. The EV can travel 212 miles on one single charge, and will be charged on a standard 110 outlet.

“This is an important first step as we right size our fleet and find alternative fuel vehicles that allow staff to continue to provide a high level of service to our residents and minimize our impact on the environment,” Sustainability Manager Deb Moran said. “We plan to replace two additional ICE vehicles with EVs this year. As we continue to work through our alternative fuels planning process, we don’t want to miss any opportunity to start making positive changes now.”

Leesburg purchased the EV through a direct pay provision for local governments to take advantage of tax credits created by the Inflation Reduction Act. Under the Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit Program, the Town can expect to receive a credit of $7,500 to offset the vehicle purchase.

The EV is less expensive for the town with its low cost and federal incentives, and will also reduce the Town government’s carbon footprint, saving the equivalent of nearly half an acre of U.S. forests annually.

Leesburg has 201 cars, vans, SUVs and trucks in its fleet. Nearly 122,000 gallons of fuel were used to provide Town services to residents and businesses in 2022.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

