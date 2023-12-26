One dead, two injured in Christmas Eve shootout in Virginia Beach

A chaotic scene unfolded with three gunshot victims on Christmas Eve at 12:12 a.m. in the 800 block of Riverbend Road in Virginia Beach.

Upon arrival, officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department discovered two adult males with gunshot wounds.

One victim, Antonio Wolfe, 43, of Portsmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

A third adult male gunshot wound victim related to the incident later walked into a local hospital. He has since been released.

VBPD homicide detectives are actively investigating the incident. There are currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact Virginia Beach Police at (757) 385-4101 or through Crime Solvers at (888) LOCK-U-UP.