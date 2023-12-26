Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home One dead, two injured in Christmas Eve shootout in Virginia Beach
Cops & Courts, Virginia

One dead, two injured in Christmas Eve shootout in Virginia Beach

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A chaotic scene unfolded with three gunshot victims on Christmas Eve at 12:12 a.m. in the 800 block of Riverbend Road in Virginia Beach.

Upon arrival, officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department discovered two adult males with gunshot wounds.

One victim, Antonio Wolfe, 43, of Portsmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

A third adult male gunshot wound victim related to the incident later walked into a local hospital. He has since been released.

VBPD homicide detectives are actively investigating the incident. There are currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact Virginia Beach Police at (757) 385-4101 or through Crime Solvers at (888) LOCK-U-UP.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Mark Warner has mixed feelings on Donald Trump being removed from Colorado ballot
2 Tim Kaine dunks on Coach Tommy Tuberville over failed military promotions fiasco
3 Gas prices around $3 per gallon in Virginia, nationally as year winds down
4 Is an Augusta County supervisor trying to intimidate me into silence?
5 Florida State sues the ACC: Is FSU just the first over the wall in a mass exodus?

Latest News

Bronco Mendenhall
Football, Sports

Bronco Mendenhall reassembling Virginia staff at new job in New Mexico

Chris Graham
uva leon bond layup
Basketball, Sports

Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Morgan State

Chris Graham

Virginia opened with a flurry of six games in 17 days, had a week off, then had three games in the next seven days, then 10 days off and two days in four days, another week off, and next up, Morgan State, on Wednesday.

young bucks
Pro Wrestling, Sports

Matt, Nick Jackson still trying to kneecap CM Punk, to Tony Khan’s, AEW’s detriment

Chris Graham

One thing Dave Meltzer would know with certainty is what Matt and Nick Jackson have on their mind, so Meltzer’s explanation for why Dana Massie, Matt’s wife, is stepping down from her paid job in AEW is about as solid as solid gets.

Eastern Bluebird perched on branch near bird seed wreath in forest in winter
Health, Virginia

Research: Feeding birds may impact well-being of people; provide connection to wildlife

Crystal Graham
IRS scam handcuffs
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Eastern District of Virginia recovers more than $25M for crime victims, taxpayers

Crystal Graham
FOIA
Cops & Courts, Local, Politics

Augusta County stands behind supervisor’s claim that he was making up ‘file’ in phone call

Chris Graham
erika howsare author nd
Arts & Media, Local

New Dominion Bookshop to host book talk on the cultural significance of deer

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status