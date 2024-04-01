Countries
Home Officer in training attempts to smuggle cell phone into Virginia state prison
Public Safety, Virginia

Officer in training attempts to smuggle cell phone into Virginia state prison

Crystal Graham
Published date:
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
(© Michael – stock.adobe.com)

A former Virginia Department of Corrections officer in training has been arrested after she was caught attempting to smuggle a cell phone and its charger into the Sussex I State Prison near Waverly in Sussex County.

Kanasia Taylor was taken into custody by Virginia State Police on March 27 for the Class 6 felony offense. Cell phones are contraband items in VADOC facilities.

On Wednesday, at 11:25 a.m., Taylor was undergoing a search at the facility’s front entry. According to VADOC, Taylor placed a black hair scrunchie onto the desk beside the body scanner before stepping onto the scanner. A corrections officer investigated the scrunchie and located a cell phone and phone charger concealed within the scrunchie.

Staff took custody of the contraband and further investigation revealed that Taylor was supposed to receive monetary compensation for smuggling the cell phone and charger to an inmate inside the facility.

“This arrest demonstrates that the risk of smuggling contraband into VADOC facilities far outweighs any possible reward,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Those who attempt to smuggle items into our facilities will face punishment to the fullest extent of the law.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

