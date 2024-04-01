Officer in training attempts to smuggle cell phone into Virginia state prison

A former Virginia Department of Corrections officer in training has been arrested after she was caught attempting to smuggle a cell phone and its charger into the Sussex I State Prison near Waverly in Sussex County.

Kanasia Taylor was taken into custody by Virginia State Police on March 27 for the Class 6 felony offense. Cell phones are contraband items in VADOC facilities.

On Wednesday, at 11:25 a.m., Taylor was undergoing a search at the facility’s front entry. According to VADOC, Taylor placed a black hair scrunchie onto the desk beside the body scanner before stepping onto the scanner. A corrections officer investigated the scrunchie and located a cell phone and phone charger concealed within the scrunchie.

Staff took custody of the contraband and further investigation revealed that Taylor was supposed to receive monetary compensation for smuggling the cell phone and charger to an inmate inside the facility.

“This arrest demonstrates that the risk of smuggling contraband into VADOC facilities far outweighs any possible reward,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Those who attempt to smuggle items into our facilities will face punishment to the fullest extent of the law.”

The investigation is ongoing.