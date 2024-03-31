Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home NY man convicted of defrauding Virginia Beach restaurant owner, COVID-19 program
Public Safety, Virginia

NY man convicted of defrauding Virginia Beach restaurant owner, COVID-19 program

Crystal Graham
Published date:
grocery checkout credit card payment terminal
(© Mediteraneo – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia Beach company that operated multiple restaurant franchises in the Mid-Atlantic region, and used a third-party payroll service based in New York, was the victim of fraud after money intended for salaries was diverted by the owner of the third party to risky investments and gifts to himself and family members.

A federal jury convicted a Mount Vernon, N.Y., man, Derickson Lawrence, 67, the Chief Executive Officer and sole owner of MarketView Resources, Inc., of wire and mail fraud on March 22.

Lawrence’s sentencing is scheduled for July 19. He faces 20 years in prison on each of the 11 counts in his conviction.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, the Virginia Beach company regularly transferred payroll money to a bank account controlled by Lawrence to pay the salaries of its employees who elected to receive their wages via debit card.

From March 2017 through October 2019, Lawrence wired approximately $230,000 from the bank account with the employees’ wages to his brokerage account, most of which he lost through risky, speculative options trading. Lawrence also used the restaurant workers’ wages to pay debit cards he gave to himself, his own employee and family members.

As early as December 2018, on numerous occasions, there was not enough money left to cover the transactions of employees who used their debit cards to withdraw their wages.

The financial services company that processed those transactions for MarketView covered nearly $90,000 until they terminated their relationship with Lawrence in September 2019.

On Sept. 25, 2019, when the cards were shut off, MarketView’s own records showed an available balance to cardholders of more than $465,000. However, the bank account only contained $2,400.

In addition to defrauding his client, Lawrence defrauded the Paycheck Protection Program, a COVID-19 relief program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The PPP program was intended to provide loans backed by the Small Business Administration to certain businesses, nonprofit organizations and other entities to help them retain their employees or stay afloat during the pandemic.

In April 2020, Lawrence submitted a PPP loan application that falsely stated he had two employees and paid more than $10,000 in monthly wages. Lawrence falsely portrayed MarketView’s 2020 payroll by using an altered bank statement that actually reflected activity from February 2016. Lawrence received a PPP loan of $26,250, which he also used for options trading.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia marijuana legalization, sentencing bills vetoed by Gov. Youngkin
2 This 2024 NC State run is not at all like 1983: And it’s not even close
3 JMU hires Morehead State hoops coach Preston Spradlin, who may be facing a total rebuild
4 The Carolina bluebloods spent a lot of NIL money on that Sweet 16 flameout
5 UVA Athletics announces details on new oversized Scott Stadium video board

Latest News

wildfire
Public Safety, Virginia

Southwest Virginia firefighter dies after collapsing while fighting Scott County wildfire

Chris Graham
ambulance
Public Safety, Virginia

Norfolk man arrested in shooting, murder of 35-year-old Virginia woman

Crystal Graham

A 35-year-old Norfolk woman is dead following a shooting on Dudley Avenue Wednesday night.

police crime scene
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond officer shoots man who allegedly draws gun during fatal encounter overnight

Crystal Graham

A man is dead after an overnight disturbance which led to a lethal interaction with police in the 1900 block of Cedar Street just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

033024 i95 accident richmond dui-1
Public Safety, Virginia

Drunk driver without license strikes fire engine, another vehicle on I-95 in Virginia

Crystal Graham
police crime tape at crime scene
Local, Public Safety

Police: 19-year-old Rockingham County woman shot, found injured on Harrisonburg sidewalk

Crystal Graham
lottery tickets
US & World

It’s no joke: Monday night’s Powerball lottery jackpot nears $1 billion

Crystal Graham
blue ridge parkway
Climate, Virginia

Firefighters respond to wildfire near Peaks of Otter on Blue Ridge Parkway

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status