Number of inmates in Virginia earning GEDs tripled in one year

The number of Virginia Department of Corrections students receiving their high school equivalency, or GED, tripled from 2022 to 2023.

In 2023, VADOC reports 430 inmates received their HSE returning to pre-COVID levels.

“Earning a HSE is one of many great steps a person can take in the re-entry process,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Providing excellent programs for inmates and supervisees helps the department achieve its goal of long-term public safety. I thank the VADOC’s Correctional Education staff for their dedication and congratulate all inmates who earned their HSE in 2023.”

Educators worked to assess student needs, identify learning gaps and create personal learning plans for HSE students. Many students enrolled in intensive remediation courses focused on targeted content areas.

