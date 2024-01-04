Countries
Bureau of Labor Statistics report reveals continued job growth in Virginia
Virginia

Bureau of Labor Statistics report reveals continued job growth in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
job interview
(© Antonioguillem – stock.adobe.com)

The labor force in Virginia continued growing in November 2023, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics Local Area Unemployment Statistics.

The number of employed Virginians increased by 47 to 4,492,761 while the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased 0.2 percent to 2.9 percent.

“While more Virginians are working than ever before and participation in the labor force continues to climb, this month’s flat jobs report suggests the cautious approach we’ve taken in our economic outlook remains appropriate,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “Since day one our economic agenda has resulted in aggressive growth in labor participation and job creation, and we must take bolder steps, as my budget laid out this week, to unleash opportunity for all Virginians.”

The labor force participation rate, which measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older employed or actively looking for work, increased to 66.9 percent in November, which is the highest labor force participation rate experienced in Virginia since March 2012.

Secretary of Commerce Caren Merrick said the Commonwealth’s innovative framework is driving its “economy for the jobs of today leading to the future. We are encouraged by the number of Virginians continuing to seek job opportunities and to be an active participant in strengthening the vitality of the Commonwealth.”

According to BLS LAUS, Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in November increased by 0.2 percentage points to 2.9 percent, which is 0.3 percentage points below the rate from one year ago. The labor force increased by 9,331 to 4,624,846; and the number of unemployed residents increased by 9,284 to 132,085.

“Over the last year, all regions of the Commonwealth have seen employment growth,” Virginia Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater said. “However, with 254,000 job openings in the Commonwealth, our commitment remains with providing the tools Virginians need to improve their job situation and our employers with employees to fill these jobs.”

 

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

