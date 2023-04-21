Countries
Norfolk Police seek public’s help, information toward locating teen runaway

Chris Graham
runawayNorfolk detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Quazerra Dillard, who was last seen around 7 a.m. on Thursday at Lake Taylor High School.

Dillard is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans with white patches.

Dillard suffers from a mental illness and may need medical attention.

If you see Quazerra, police encourage you to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

