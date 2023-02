A Norfolk man is dead in a shooting in the 1700 block of Vine Street on Wednesday that also sent a teen to the hospital with with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, identified as Antoine L. Hill, 42, was also taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to Norfolk Police.

Detectives encourage anyone with information about this incident to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.