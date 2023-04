Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of Bagnall Road on Sunday night that led a 21-year-old man dead.

Vernon L Scott III, 21, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 9:20 p.m. shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.