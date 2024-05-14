Traffic alert: New signal to become operational on Route 7 in Frederick County

A new traffic signal has been installed at the recently constructed intersection of Route 7 (Berryville Pike) and Hallowed Crossing Way in Frederick County east of Winchester.

The new signal provides access to the Opequon Crossing development along the south side of Route 7 between Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) and Route 645 (Wright’s Mill Road).

The new signal began operating in flash mode this morning and is scheduled to go into full operation on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Route 7 is a four-lane divided highway with a speed limit of 55 miles an hour in this part of Frederick County. Motorists should be alert for traffic-pattern changes and for Route 7 traffic that is slowed or stopped for the new signal.

When the signal goes into full operation, traffic will proceed through the intersection as follows:

Eastbound Route 7 drivers will have a dedicated right-turn lane onto Hallowed Crossing Way.

Westbound Route 7 drivers will have a dedicated left-turn lane that provides access through the center median onto Hallowed Crossing Way.

Drivers approaching Route 7 from Hallowed Crossing Way will have two right-turn lanes onto eastbound Route 7. Motorists who need to access westbound Route 7 toward Winchester will use the outer (leftmost) right-turn lane, and then make a U-turn at a signalized crossover just east of the main traffic signal.

All work is weather permitting, and the signal-activation schedule is subject to change.