Norfolk falls to Durham Bulls in Sunday finale, 3-1
Norfolk falls to Durham Bulls in Sunday finale, 3-1

Chris Graham
The Norfolk Tides (76-49) fell to the Durham Bulls (70-56), 3-1, on Sunday at Harbor Park.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, finish the week with a 4-2 series win, and a 15-6 record against Durham, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, this season.

Durham scored all three of their runs in the third inning. Diego Infante broke the scoring open with an RBI double. Johan Lopez followed him with an RBI single. Their final run scored when Logan Driscol knocked an RBI single, putting the Bulls up 3-0.

The Tides were able to answer in the bottom-half of the inning when Joey Ortiz blasted a solo home run. It was the ninth of the season for him to cut the Bulls lead to 3-1.

The Bulls bullpen would hold off the Tides from there, getting three scoreless innings from the eventual winning pitcher Carlos Garcia. Enmanuel Mejia earned a hold in the eighth and Trevor Brigden earned the save in the ninth to win the game 3-1.

After a scheduled day off tomorrow, the Tides head to Worcester for a six-game series, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Neither team has announced a starter for Tuesday.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

