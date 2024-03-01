Countries
Nine additional charges leveled against defendants in Virginia drug trafficking operation
Cops & Courts, Local

Nine additional charges leveled against defendants in Virginia drug trafficking operation

Crystal Graham
Published date:
(© fotofabrika – stock.adobe.com)

Nine additional charges have been added against some of the 19 defendants in the region’s largest federal drug trafficking prosecution.

The original indictment, returned in August 2023, accuses 17 defendants of being part of a large-scale drug conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine in and around Charlottesville.

Two additional defendants were added to a superseding indictment returned in September 2023.

The second superseding indictment, returned Wednesday, charges:

  • Landon Devon Fields, Bobby Eugene Christmas, Dashard Brown, Brooks Lorenzo Woodfolk, Norman Eugene Goins, Jr. and Laqueshia Chanice Burges each with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;
  • Fields, Christmas and Woodfolk were charged with the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and
  • Fields, Christmas, Brown and Woodfolk were charged with new drug distribution offenses.

The new indictment seeks the forfeiture of 25 firearms, ammunition and more than $70,000 in currency.

Others charged in the drug trafficking operation include:

  • DuShaun Lamont Gregory, 36, of Henrico
  • Tyquane Pertell Gregory, 27, of Charlottesville
  • Michael Edward Cornett, 29, of Charlottesville
  • Antone Laron Harris, 41, of Charlottesville
  • Ashlee Renee Morris, 37, of Barboursville
  • Shaheem Taishaun Michie, 18, of Arlington
  • John Ellis Turner III, 42, of Charlottesville
  • Gary Wayne Woodson, 66, of Crozet
  • Cedric Trent, 25, of Charlottesville
  • Dustin Lee Welch, 34, of Dillwyn

The indictment alleges that beginning in February 2023 and continuing through the date of the indictment, the defendants conspired with each other and others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute, more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in and around the Charlottesville region.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

