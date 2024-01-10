Nikki Haley must be gaining: She’s getting the birther treatment from Donald Trump

If you’re wondering how close Nikki Haley is to Donald Trump in the polls, Trump is giving you a serious hint – he’s giving her the birther treatment that he tried to play on Barack Obama.

Trump, on his flailing Truth Social fake-news app, shared a post from Gateway Pundit that makes the contention that Haley isn’t eligible to be president because her parents, the site claims, weren’t U.S. citizens at the time of her birth.

The contention is based on, ahem, “legal analysis” from a guy named Paul Ingrassia, whose Twitter bio tells us is a 2022 Cornell law grad, so, you know, a noted legal expert, and that he’s the “Author of President Trump’s favorite Substack,” so, yeah, grain of salt alert with anything coming from this guy.

And then, in turn, this Ingrassia fellow, in a thank you to Trump on Twitter, referenced “the great investigative work” of Laura Loomer, the far-right wacko nutjob otherwise best-known for being banned from practically everything because of her penchant for spewing hate speech.

As even Loomer and Ingrassia know, though they pretend not to know, because you don’t get ahead in Trumpworld actually knowing things, the citizenship status of Haley’s parents isn’t an issue in determining her citizenship.

Even Loomer, the great investigator, isn’t trying to say Haley was born in Kenya; Haley’s birth certificate says she was born on Jan. 20, 1972, in Bamberg, S.C., which as a place that no one outside of Bamberg, S.C., has ever heard of, has to be where she was born, because who would make something like that up?

The story here isn’t whether Haley, a former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador, appointed to that job by, yep, you guessed it, Donald Trump, is a U.S. citizen.

The real news here is, Trump has obviously seen poll numbers that tell him Haley is a real threat.

Makes you wonder what he does if she’s close in Iowa and pulls the upset in New Hampshire, as if we don’t know.