New Year’s resolution: DMV suggests being a courteous driver

Christmas is now in the rear view mirror, and it’s time to start making New Year’s resolutions.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles encourages drivers to include being a courteous driver in their list of resolutions.

“One of the best things we can do to keep our roads safe is to remember that we share the road. Being a courteous driver isn’t just about being kind, it’s about staying safe,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “Something as simple as remembering to use your turn signal, following at a safe distance and looking out for pedestrians are easy habits to create and they can help you avoid a crash. Being a more courteous driver is a simple change that goes a long way to keep Virginias roads safe for us all.”

23,021 crashes where drivers were following too closely

1,537 crashes involving pedestrians

539 crashes involving cyclists

130 crashes involving a failure to signal or improper signal

Tips: Be a courteous driver

In an effort to prevent crashes, DMV shares some small changes you can make to be a safer and more courteous driver in the new year.