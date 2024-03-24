Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home New Dominion Bookshop to host poet, writer and hip-hop educator Tony Keith Jr.
Arts & Media, Local

New Dominion Bookshop to host poet, writer and hip-hop educator Tony Keith Jr.

Crystal Graham
Published date:
toby keith jr
Submitted/Photo by Randolph Garrett

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book reading and signing with author and spoken word artist Tony Keith Jr. on Saturday, April 6, at 7 p.m.

Keith Jr. will be reading from his new memoir in verse, How the Boogeyman Became a Poet, which was released from Katherine Tegen Books/HarperCollins in early February.

This in-person event will be cosponsored by Flux Poetry and Spoken Word and will be free and open to the public.

Poet, writer, and hip-hop educator Keith Jr. makes his debut with a powerful YA memoir in verse, tracing his journey from being a closeted gay Black teen battling poverty, racism and homophobia to becoming an openly gay first-generation college student who finds freedom in poetry.

In the book, Keith Jr. dreams about life after high school where his poetic voice can find freedom on the stage and page. But the Boogeyman has been following him since he was six years old. First, the Boogeyman was after his Blackness, but he has learned It knows more than that: He wants to be the first in his family to attend college, but there’s no path to follow. He also has feelings for boys, desires that don’t align with the script he thinks is set for him and his girlfriend, Blu.

Despite a supportive network of family and friends, he doesn’t breathe a word to anyone about his feelings. As he grapples with his sexuality and moves from high school to college, he struggles with loneliness while finding solace in gay chat rooms and writing poetry.

But how do you find your poetic voice when you are hiding the most important parts of yourself? And how do you escape the Boogeyman when it’s lurking inside you?

Keith Jr. is a Black American gay poet, spoken word artist and hip-hop educational leader from Washington, D.C. His writings have appeared in The International Journal of Critical Media Literacy, Journal of Black Masculinity and others.

A multi-year fellow of the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities with a PhD in education from George Mason University, Keith Jr. is CEO of Ed Emcee Academy and lives with his husband, Harry Christian III, in his DC hometown.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E. Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Measure of health varies throughout Virginia; wealthiest areas rank highest
2 Schools, safety, security: U.S. House passes second government funding bill for fiscal year 2024
3 Analysis: Judge rewrites key facts in case to justify protecting Augusta County leaders
4 March Madness Notebook: JMU set for Duke, Longwood blasted by #1 seed Houston
5 NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech, without Elizabeth Kitley, cruises past Marshall, 92-49

Latest News

firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Public Safety, Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced to 33 years in fatal home invasion, robbery scheme

Crystal Graham
alexandria arena
Politics, Sports

Youngkin’s Glenn Dome on the brink: Would he be willing to veto the budget to save it?

Chris Graham

Gov. Glenn Youngkin might have to be willing to veto the state budget to get the $2 billion publicly financed arena for his billionaire buddy, Ted Leonsis.

arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia man to serve 40 years for two fatal stabbings: a roommate and a sexual partner

Crystal Graham

A Hampton Roads man will serve 40 years in prison for two murders he committed in Norfolk in 2020.

she wrote plays WTJU
Arts & Media, Local

‘She Wrote Plays’ audio drama collaboration rediscovers works of women playwrights

Crystal Graham
government money
Local, Politics

How you can review the proposed fiscal year 2025 Augusta County government budget

Chris Graham
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for March 25-29

Chris Graham
ben cline
Politics, US & World

Ben Cline, once again, taking on Social Security, Medicare benefits for future retirees

Gene Zitver

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status