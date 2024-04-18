New Dominion Bookshop to celebrate 100th anniversary, Independent Bookstore Day

New Dominion Bookshop will again participate in National Independent Bookstore Day, a one-day national party held at indie bookstores across the country on the last Saturday in April.

This year’s nationwide celebration will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New Dominion Bookshop will offer a variety of ways to shop local and celebrate Independent Bookstore Day. The shop is also celebrating 100 years this year.

New Dominion’s weekly Storytime will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, and features recent storybooks and the classics kids know and love. All ages are welcome.

New Dominion’s Rose Garden Party is back from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with refreshments and a celebration of 100 years. Everyone is invited. The Rose Garden is outside right behind the shop, and accessible from the alley off 4th Street. In the event of rain, the Rose Garden Party will be held inside the shop.

On April 27, all children will receive free balloons while supplies last.

New Dominion encourages customers to share a photo of your book haul or a selfie in the Rose Garden or in front of the shop on Independent Bookstore Day, and tag New Dominion Bookshop.

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia and in Historic Downtown Charlottesville.