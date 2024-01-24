Nelson County Middle School students fall ill after eating Skittles

Three Nelson County Middle School students were sent home ill on Wednesday after eating freeze-dried Skittles that authorities are testing as possibly having been drug-laced.

A Facebook post from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reported that the packaging associated with the candies, which were brought to school by a fourth student, was tested for fentanyl, meth, heroin and THC, but the test results came back negative for all four.

More extensive testing was conducted utilizing Virginia State Police resources, which analyzed for any additional opioids or scheduled substances. The results of this advanced testing was also negative, according to the sheriff’s office.