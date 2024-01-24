Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Nelson County Middle School students fall ill after eating Skittles
Cops & Courts, Local, Schools

Nelson County Middle School students fall ill after eating Skittles

Chris Graham
Published date:
lgbtq school
(© yurakrasil – stock.adobe.com)

Three Nelson County Middle School students were sent home ill on Wednesday after eating freeze-dried Skittles that authorities are testing as possibly having been drug-laced.

A Facebook post from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reported that the packaging associated with the candies, which were brought to school by a fourth student, was tested for fentanyl, meth, heroin and THC, but the test results came back negative for all four.

More extensive testing was conducted utilizing Virginia State Police resources, which analyzed for any additional opioids or scheduled substances. The results of this advanced testing was also negative, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Sexist, racist messages on employee Facebook page part of hostile work environment at SHD
2 Former HS girls’ hoops coach, former Virginia Tech assistant, faces child sex charges
3 Waynesboro man charged in fatal accident that killed pedestrian on I-81
4 Bob Good, who backed DeSantis, trying to repent with fresh endorsement of Donald Trump
5 Grand jury issues indictment in shooting death of Virginia service dog

Latest News

Arts & Culture, Local, Schools

Home to education: The Wayne Theatre celebrates Studio space in downtown Waynesboro

Rebecca Barnabi
missing
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Missing person alert: Culpeper County authorities searching for Richardsville man

Chris Graham

The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 43-year-old male.

Health, Virginia

Milestone enrollment: Virginia Marketplace enrollees increased by nearly 14 percent for 2024

Rebecca Barnabi

More than 400,000 Virginians signed up for health care coverage during the first open enrollment period for Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace.

mark warner
Politics, U.S. & World

Mark Warner on Ukraine: A Russian victory puts U.S. troops in the line of fire

Chris Graham
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Cops & Courts, Politics, Virginia

Virginia Operation Ceasefire secures sentencing for Richmond man with handmade gun

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Culture, Local, Schools

Girl power takes center stage in student production of ‘Sympathy Jones’ at ShenanArts

Rebecca Barnabi
telehealth
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Lawmakers push for permanent COVID-19 telehealth extension for America’s seniors

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status