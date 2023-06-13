Countries
newsmural at boys girls club illustrates healthy habits for children
Local

Mural at Boys & Girls Club illustrates healthy habits for children

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
A new mural at the Boys & Girls Club in Waynesboro was unveiled Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

The health and well-being of children is front and center stage at the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.

A mural inside the building illustrates the organization’s mission.

Executive Director/CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County Debra Freeman-Belle said the organization is all about healthy habits, and nourishing the mind, body and soul of each child.

“Art is one of those things I feel like it should be everywhere,” said artist Sara Jones.

Jones worked at the Boys & Girls at Staunton where she also painted murals, and she painted Project GROWS Mobile Market truck.

She is happy to bring art to Waynesboro’s Boys & Girls Club.

Project GROWS Director of Education Nichole Barrows said that the Boys & Girls Club was a founding partner of Project GROWS 12 years ago, and participated in the first meal trip to the farm in Augusta County.

“And the partnership has just grown over time,” Barrows said. Project GROWS has provided cooking classes, snack packs and field trips for children at the club.

BRAFB Communications and PR Manager Les Sinclair asked the children at the mural unveiling if they like fruits, vegetables and food.

“It’s all about food,” Sinclair said of the food bank. The mural is a good example of great food provided by the food bank. He said BRAFB is thankful for the partnerships with the Boys & Girls Club and with Project GROWS.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

