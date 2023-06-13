Virginia mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher pleads guilty in federal court

A Virginia woman plead guilty Monday to federal charges related to a case that involved both gun and school safety.

On Jan. 6, a 6-year-old male child shot and injured his first-grade teacher, Abigail “Abby” Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. She was severely injured but survived the attack.

The child’s mother, Deja Nicole Taylor, 25, in a deal with prosecutors, plead guilty to two charges: user of marijuana while in possession of a firearm and lying about her marijuana used during the background check required to obtain the gun used in the shooting.

“It is clear from this case that enforcement of our existing federal firearm laws is critical to ensuring public safety,” said Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Federal requirements for firearm ownership are not optional and exist to protect owners, their family members and the communities where they live. Failing to abide by those requirements when purchasing or possessing a firearm can have far-reaching consequences.”

According to court documents, the Taurus, Model PT111, G2A, 9mm, semiautomatic handgun used in the shooting was purchased on July 19, 2022. By law, Taylor was required to fill out ATF Form 4473. She stated on this form that she was not an unlawful user of marijuana or other controlled substances.

A court-ordered search of Taylor’s home led investigators to the discovery of narcotics packaging, narcotics paraphernalia, marijuana, marijuana edible packaging, a box of ammunition and a black firearm barrel lock. Agents also searched the home of Taylor’s mother, where Taylor was residing at the time of the shooting, and found 24.5 grams of marijuana, marijuana edible packing and marijuana paraphernalia.

A search of Taylor’s phone revealed numerous text messages illustrating Taylor’s extensive marijuana use for at least two years.

A gun lockbox was not found at either residence, nor was a trigger lock or key to a trigger lock ever found, according to court documents.

The maximum penalty for the charges is 25 years. Taylor’s federal sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 18.

Taylor also faces separate charges in state court: a felony charge of child neglect and a misdemeanor charge of recklessly leaving a loaded weapon so as to endanger a child. A lawyer for Taylor said the gun was stored on a top shelf of the mother’s bedroom closet and had a trigger lock.

The child does not face any charges from Virginia prosecutors.

This was one of two cases in Hampton Roads that garnered national attention for a child bringing a gun to school. In February, a child took a gun to Little Creek Elementary School. No one was injured in this incident. The child’s mother, Letty M. Lopez, 35, of Norfolk, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing access to a loaded firearm by children. Lopez was released on a criminal summons.

