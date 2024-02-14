Countries
Montgomery County crash leaves Floyd man dead; charges are pending
Police, Virginia

Montgomery County crash leaves Floyd man dead; charges are pending

Crystal Graham
Published date:
crime scene tape
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

A Montgomery County crash on Monday has claimed the life of a 29-year-old man from Floyd.

Jesse Allen Jones died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

Another man, Richard Helm, 41, of Shawsville, was transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash. His condition is unknown.

The crash occurred Feb. 12 at 2:20 p.m. on Route 11, one mile south of Plum Creek Road.

A 2010 Chevrolet Impala driven by Helm was traveling south on Route 11 when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Ford F-150 driven by Jones head on.

Both Jones and Helms were not wearing seatbelts.

Charges are pending, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

