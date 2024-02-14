Montgomery County crash leaves Floyd man dead; charges are pending

A Montgomery County crash on Monday has claimed the life of a 29-year-old man from Floyd.

Jesse Allen Jones died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

Another man, Richard Helm, 41, of Shawsville, was transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash. His condition is unknown.

The crash occurred Feb. 12 at 2:20 p.m. on Route 11, one mile south of Plum Creek Road.

A 2010 Chevrolet Impala driven by Helm was traveling south on Route 11 when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Ford F-150 driven by Jones head on.

Both Jones and Helms were not wearing seatbelts.

Charges are pending, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.