Missing person alert: Virginia State Police seek information on missing Covington man

The Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 43-year-old male.

Jeremiah L. Barr, who goes by the name “Jay,” was last seen on Nov. 29 in the 800 block of North Beverly Avenue in Covington. His vehicle was found on East Kline Street in Covington the same day.

Barr was last reported seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and tan pants.

Barr has ties to Alleghany County and the Roanoke area.

Anyone with information about Barr is asked to contact the Virginia State Police’s Salem Division at 540-444-7798 or by email at [email protected].