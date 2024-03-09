Missing person alert: Richmond Police searching for missing woman

The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old female.

Heather Haltheh was discharged from Chippenham Hospital in Richmond during the early morning hours on Feb. 29 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. It is unknown if she left on foot or was picked up.

Haltheh was diagnosed with schizophrenia and is without her medication. She may need medical attention.

She was last seen wearing black tennis shoes, a black tank top, black pants, and carrying a black and white checkered mini backpack. She has a nose piercing and both ears are pierced. She has a tattoo on her arm with the initials “JGC” and “AGH” on her wrist.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-6764.