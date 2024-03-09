Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Missing person alert: Richmond Police searching for missing woman
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Missing person alert: Richmond Police searching for missing woman

Chris Graham
Published date:

heather halthehThe Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old female.

Heather Haltheh was discharged from Chippenham Hospital in Richmond during the early morning hours on Feb. 29 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. It is unknown if she left on foot or was picked up.

Haltheh was diagnosed with schizophrenia and is without her medication. She may need medical attention.

She was last seen wearing black tennis shoes, a black tank top, black pants, and carrying a black and white checkered mini backpack. She has a nose piercing and both ears are pierced. She has a tattoo on her arm with the initials “JGC” and “AGH” on her wrist.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-6764.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County School Board delays vote on library policy changes
2 Staunton man in custody, charged with murder in shooting at downtown motel
3 Virginia Tech, without Elizabeth Kitley, survives Miami upset bid, winning 55-47
4 Nelson County: Two men suffer serious injuries after Camaro strikes tree
5 Virginia State Police: Crash on Interstate 64 kills biker on Harley-Davidson

Latest News

uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Live Coverage: Virginia defeats Georgia Tech, 72-57, to clinch ACC Tournament three seed

Chris Graham
hands holding paper cutout of family
Health, Politics, US & World

Woman, first child born via IVF, says people are being ‘erased’ by cruel legislation

Crystal Graham

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said the legislation passed after the Supreme Court ruling in Alabama doesn’t go far enough to ensure IVF treatment for families.

virginia tech kenny brooks
Basketball, Sports

Virginia Tech, playing again without Kitley, blown out by Notre Dame, 82-53

Chris Graham

Top seed Virginia Tech, playing again without three-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley, shot 30 percent from the floor against a streaking Notre Dame team that took no mercy on the Hokies.

crime scene tape
Cops & Courts, Local

Woman pleads guilty in 2023 UVA Medical Center parking garage stabbing death

Crystal Graham
PRS peer recovery specialists inmates Virginia
Health, Virginia

Ending the stigma: Nine Virginia inmates certified as Peer Recovery Specialists

Crystal Graham
richmond homicide suspect bus stop city hall
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Man shot outside City Hall in Richmond; detectives release photo of homicide suspect

Crystal Graham
gun violence
Politics, Virginia

‘Do the right thing’: Youngkin kills two gun-safety bills, dozens more on his desk

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status