Missing person alert: Police searching for two missing Buena Vista teens

The Buena Vista Police Department is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of two juveniles.

Pyper Wilhelm and Logan Gilbert were last seen in Buena Vista on Wednesday. They are believed to be traveling in a green 2017 Honda HRV bearing VA license plate NAVYMD.

Wilhelm has a tattoo of a heart on her left wrist and a tattoo of three butterflies on the inside of her right ankle. She also has a nose piercing.

Contact the Buena Vista Police Department at (540) 261-6171 with any information related to the pair’s whereabouts.