The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old female.

Brooklynn Newby was last seen in Kenbridge at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday. She was wearing a black T-shirt, grey sweatpants with white tye-dye print, and black bubble slides.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Brooklynn Newby, contact the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 696-4452.