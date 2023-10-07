Missing person alert: Henrico County Police searching for missing woman

The Henrico County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 22-year-old female.

Asia Coleman was last seen on Wednesday between 7-8 a.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond.

She may be driving an older model red Ford Escape with 30-day tags.

Coleman has multiple tattoos; the name Ashley on her top right wrist, Jason on her left top wrist, and a gun on her right thigh. She has a birthmark on the right side of her face.

She usually wears her hair slicked back or in a bun.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000. Case #231006056