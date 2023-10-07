Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia
Missing person alert: Henrico County Police searching for missing woman
Police, Virginia

Missing person alert: Henrico County Police searching for missing woman

Chris Graham
Published date:

Asia JanaiThe Henrico County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 22-year-old female.

Asia Coleman was last seen on Wednesday between 7-8 a.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond.

She may be driving an older model red Ford Escape with 30-day tags.

Coleman has multiple tattoos; the name Ashley on her top right wrist, Jason on her left top wrist, and a gun on her right thigh. She has a birthmark on the right side of her face.

She usually wears her hair slicked back or in a bun.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000. Case #231006056

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Ben Cline hedges on who he will support in race to become the next House speaker
2 Harrisonburg: Juvenile wanted for armed robbery, two suspected accomplices arrested
3 ‘Your Voice. Our Pride’ brings Staunton LGBTQ community together for annual celebration
4 Miyares, JMU alum and Virginia AG, the latest to plead the Dukes’ case for bowl bid
5 Can’t block, can’t tackle: Virginia getting dominated up front on both sides of the ball

Latest News

uva football
Football

Five observations from Virginia’s 27-13 win over William & Mary on Saturday

Chris Graham
earth
Blog, Politics, U.S. & World

Opposing ideas: Can we walk and chew gum at the same time?

Winslow Myers

The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function.

uva william and mary
Football

Virginia rallies from early 13-3 deficit, gets first W of 2023, 27-13 over William & Mary

Chris Graham

Virginia is finally in the win column in 2023, rallying from an early 13-3 deficit to post a 27-13 win over William & Mary on Saturday in front of 38,000 and change in Scott Stadium.

pumpkin growing on vine
Virginia

The big one: Virginia farmer sets world record for heavy butternut squash

Crystal Graham
pedestrians in crosswalk
Police, Virginia

Age, alcohol a factor for large number of pedestrian fatalities in Virginia

Crystal Graham
sick black man
Health, Local

JMU health expert: Tips to help prevent cold, flu, COVID, other illness

Crystal Graham
uva strong
Football

Live Blog: Winless Virginia hosts William & Mary, ranked #9 in FCS

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy