Henrico County Police is attempting to locate a missing 62-year-old male.

Danny Lee Lowery was reported missing on Saturday after last being seen on Thursday at the Quality Inn at 801 E. Parham Road in Richmond.

Lowery limps on his left leg and favors his right arm due to multiple strokes. His speech is also a little off.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000. Case # 231216059