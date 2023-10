The Front Royal Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two missing juveniles.

Jayda and Jaysiah Sosa were last seen in the company of their non-custodial mother, Maranda Mason, on Sept. 28 in the 200 block of Fletcher Street in Front Royal.

Jayda has a dark spot on his lower back and right hip.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact Cpl. J.E. Fenton at the Front Royal Police Department at 540-636-2208. Case #23101100