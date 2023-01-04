Menu
news minimum wage increases to 12 in virginia
State/National

Minimum wage increases to $12 in Virginia: Moving toward a living wage

Crystal Graham
Published:
virginia economy
(© vepar5 – stock.adobe.com)

The minimum wage in Virginia has increased to $12 per hour effective Jan. 1.

The $1 increase is part of a broader plan to eventually raise the rate to $15 per hour.

The General Assembly under Democratic leadership in 2020 laid out a plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026. However, the General Assembly will need to reenact the law before July 1, 2024, for the proposed additional wage increases to occur.

In a newsletter, Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) said: “We will continue to fight for a livable wage!”

The proposed plan would:

  • Jan. 1, 2025: Wages would increase to $13.50 per hour
  • Jan. 1, 2026: Wages would increase to $15 per hour

According to state code, on or by Oct. 1, 2026, the Commissioner will establish the state hourly minimum wage that shall be in effect during the 12-month period starting on the following Jan. 1. According to the code, the amount of each annual adjustment shall not be less than zero.

To view the state code related to the minimum wage, visit https://law.lis.virginia.gov/vacode/title40.1/chapter3/section40.1-28.10/

Crystal Graham

