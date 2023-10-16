Midlothian man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-81 in Rockbridge County

A Midlothian man was struck and killed in an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County on Saturday.

According to Virginia State Police, Timothy James Korman, 71, of Midlothian, died at the scene of the 5 p.m. crash on I-81 northbound in the Raphine area.

VSP reports that Korman had parked his vehicle on the right shoulder of the interstate and was outside his vehicle when a 2018 Kenworth tractor trailer struck the Tahoe, which then struck Korman.

No charges are pending, according to state police, though the crash remains under investigation.