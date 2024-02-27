Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Michael Dover: Don’t fall for the age trap
Op-Eds, Politics

Michael Dover: Don’t fall for the age trap

Contributors
Published date:
joe biden donald trump
(© Below the Sky – Shutterstock)

It’s come to this. A Trump-appointed special counsel questioned the President of the United States – on the day after a horrific attack in Israel and an impending Gaza war – for five hours, about things that happened years ago, and concluded that Biden wouldn’t be convicted because he’s “an elderly man with a poor memory.”

Worse yet, the so-called mainstream media went berserk with the story. When he first ran, they’d asked: Is Biden too old to run? Since he won, they’ve asked: Is he too old to run again? Next, I guess, the question will be: When will he die?

I’ll be 80 soon. I am still mentally competent, fully capable of reading, writing, thinking, and speaking clearly. President Biden is a year older than me, but instead of relaxing in retirement like me, he’s leading our country through some of the most challenging and productive years of any presidency. He’s been responsible for passing some of the most significant legislation in decades, and bringing order, clarity, and decency into governing after a disastrous four years of Trump’s regime. Too old? I don’t think so.

Age hasn’t hindered this strong and effective president. Age brings with it experience and wisdom. Experience in crafting legislation, negotiating tough compromises, building relationships across party lines, and getting valuable work done. Wisdom in knowing when to fight and when to talk, when and how to listen, where to draw the line, and when to redraw it.

Four years ago, Joe Biden won in the middle of a pandemic that devastated the country and our economy. He provided competence in the face of Trump’s manifest incompetence, experience versus Trump’s total ignorance, normalcy and decency versus Trump’s shoot-from-the-hip MAGA politics. People ached for a government that worked, that cared, that accomplished. Biden delivered because he is smart and knows how to get things done. Trump lost because he cares only about himself – and power and money. Nothing has changed – Biden is still competent, smart, thoughtful, and effective. Trump was characterized by many members of his own cabinet and staff as a “moron,” “unhinged,” “dope,” “an idiot,” with the understanding of “a fifth-or sixth-grader,” or of “an 11-year-old.”

Biden builds on order, Trump thrives on chaos.

The president is much more than an individual at the top of a very large enterprise. Presidential appointments tell a lot about his character and judgment. And those appointees are the people who actually make the daily decisions that define an administration and make the government run.

Joe Biden’s appointments demonstrate the same steady hand that he’s brought to the job. Trump’s management style (if you can call it that) was to mix things up, keep everyone off balance, create the image of control emanating entirely from the top and beholden only to him. The country heaved a huge sigh of relief when he left.

Biden’s appointees are talented, capable women and men exercising leadership in their roles as advisors and administrators. Trump had no interest in others’ advice except when it served his own selfish ends. He boasted of keeping many of his appointees in an “acting” rather than a permanent role, so he could fire them at will.

Biden successfully led the country out of the pandemic and the economy out of recession while controlling inflation. He did this while passing an impressive series of laws that upended supply-side Reaganomics, and supported labor while getting the economy back on its feet.

He knows how the system works and uses that critical knowledge to effect significant change. Trump pretends to know everything when he actually knows next to nothing about governing. Biden believes deeply in democracy; Trump led an insurrection to overturn the 2024 election and openly uses fascist rhetoric in his rants.

Joe Biden has gotten to the presidency because he’s the smart grownup in the room. Trump got to where he is by being the schoolyard bully.

Take your choice. I’ll take the wise old pro over the spoiled brat any day.

Michael Dover is a steering committee member of Indivisible Northampton–Swing Left Western Massachusetts.

Contributors

Contributors

Have a guest column, letter to the editor, story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]. Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Top News

1 UVA school safety expert: Threats more common in elementary schools than you’d think
2 Augusta County Board of Supervisors goes into closed session, and had to tell us why
3 Augusta County leaders concede ‘anxiety’ of residents over 2024 reassessments
4 Alabama ruling ‘sets a dangerous precedent,’ legislation would protect access to IVF
5 Bennett has the blueprint for how to fix his offense: He just doesn’t want to use it

Latest News

Arts & Culture, Local

Staunton to Ivy: Virginia’s only scenic railway carries passengers through view of Shenandoah Valley

Rebecca Barnabi
radio
Baseball, Basketball, Pro Wrestling/MMA

Sports Radio: Court storming, College Football Playoff expansion, Wrestlemania 40

Chris Graham

“The Mark Moses Show” is joined by AFP editor Chris Graham to get his thoughts on court storming in college basketball, the College Football Playoff, and who he thinks will headline WrestleMania coming up in April in Philadelphia. 

chris graham rod mullins nascar header
Sports

Podcast: NASCAR basking in the glow of exciting three-wide finish in Atlanta

Rod Mullins

Daniel Suarez was just thismuch faster than the field in his photo-finish win in Atlanta on Sunday, at the end of one of the more thrilling NASCAR Cup Series races in recent memory.

fireflies live arts
Arts & Culture, Local

Virginia premiere of ‘Fireflies’ to include 14 performances at Live Arts

Crystal Graham
resolution hburg conflict cease fire
Local, Politics

‘Killing is wrong’: Harrisonburg City Council supports resolution for cease fire in Gaza

Crystal Graham
Justin Tyler Owens
Local, Schools

Mary Baldwin announces appointment of VP of student engagement

Crystal Graham
court law
Local, Politics

Augusta County separately seeks appeal, new trial in FOIA case that it has already lost

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status