Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news mega millions lottery ticket sales strong for 1 1 billion jackpot
State/National

Mega Millions lottery ticket sales strong for projected $1.1 billion jackpot

Crystal Graham
Published:

mega millions jackpotMega Millions sales are strong today in Virginia ahead of the lottery drawing tonight that is estimated at $1.1 billion.

  • As of 11 a.m., $584,901 of Mega Millions tickets have been bought today in Virginia.
  • As of 2 pm, $1,327,007 of Mega Millions tickets have been bought today in Virginia.
  • The Virginia Lottery expects to sell about $5.1 million in Mega Millions tickets today, before tonight’s 10:45 pm cutoff.
  • At peak times today, the lottery anticipates Mega Millions tickets to be bought at a rate of more than 5,100 per minute statewide.

The drawing for Mega Millions will take place at 11 p.m. tonight.

Tickets may be purchased at Virginia Lottery retailers, online or using the Virginia Lottery’s app.

Mega Millions prizes range from $2 to the jackpot.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.

The profit from every Mega Millions ticket sold in Virginia, by law, benefits K-12 public education in Virginia.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

jennifer mcclellan

Gun safety advocates to rally for secure storage laws, other life-saving policies in Richmond
Crystal Graham
sam rasoul roanoke
,

Roanoke delegate on teachers: ‘We cannot continue to deny them fair wages’
Crystal Graham

The 2023 General Assembly legislative session gets under way Jan. 11 in Virginia, and a bill has been introduced to pay public school teachers a wage that is at least equal to the current national average.

police
,

Shenandoah County: Four children injured, Woodstock man charged, in school bus crash
Chris Graham

A Woodstock man faces a reckless driving charge after rear-ending a Shenandoah County school bus on Monday, injuring four students.

interstate 81
,

Augusta County: One dead in Monday crash on I-81, State Police seeks witnesses
Chris Graham
prescription drug pills on pile of money
,

Prescription affordability board could help families choosing between meds, groceries
Crystal Graham
aew jan 11

AEW ‘Dynamite’ preview: The show to impress the Warner Bros. Discovery people
Chris Graham
billy kemp
,

Virginia Football: Billy Kemp, John Paul Flores announce transfer destinations
Chris Graham