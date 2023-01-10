Mega Millions lottery ticket sales strong for projected $1.1 billion jackpot

Mega Millions sales are strong today in Virginia ahead of the lottery drawing tonight that is estimated at $1.1 billion.

As of 11 a.m., $584,901 of Mega Millions tickets have been bought today in Virginia.

As of 2 pm, $1,327,007 of Mega Millions tickets have been bought today in Virginia.

The Virginia Lottery expects to sell about $5.1 million in Mega Millions tickets today, before tonight’s 10:45 pm cutoff.

At peak times today, the lottery anticipates Mega Millions tickets to be bought at a rate of more than 5,100 per minute statewide.

The drawing for Mega Millions will take place at 11 p.m. tonight.

Tickets may be purchased at Virginia Lottery retailers, online or using the Virginia Lottery’s app.

Mega Millions prizes range from $2 to the jackpot.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.

The profit from every Mega Millions ticket sold in Virginia, by law, benefits K-12 public education in Virginia.