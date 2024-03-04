MBU professor of history to speak at Waynesboro Schools’ 35th Annual African-American Read-In

Waynesboro Schools will host it 35th Annual African-American Read-In event at William Perry Elementary School on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. with keynote speaker Dr. Amy Tillerson-Brown.

The goal of “Reading Between the Lines” is to celebrate the rich literary contributions of Black authors while fostering a sense of community and appreciation for diverse voices.

All community members, parents and stakeholders are encouraged to attend and hear Tillerson-Brown, dean of Mary Baldwin College for Women and professor of history, bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise.

Students in Grades K-12 will actively participate by sharing favorite poems, passages, monologues, speeches, essays or quotes penned by Black authors. The interactive engagement highlights the significance of diverse voices in literature and promotes a deeper understanding of Black culture in America.

“The African-American Read-In is a wonderful opportunity for our students to connect with the rich literary heritage of African-American authors. This event aligns with our commitment to fostering inclusivity, diversity, and equity within our school community,” Waynesboro Schools Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Kendra Jones Carter said.

The event is organized in partnership with the Charlottesville Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

William Perry Elementary is at 840 King Ave., Waynesboro.