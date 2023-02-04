MBU names new dean and vice president of Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences 

Dr. Todd Telemeco has been named the new vice president and dean of Mary Baldwin University’s Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences and professor of physical therapy.

“I was attracted to this position because it brings me back to my passion of meeting the healthcare workforce needs of the communities that MBU serves,” said Telemeco. “I am fortunate to join and lead a highly committed, well-respected health professions faculty who are focused on producing students who will lead impactful lives and become the next generation of leaders and experts in their respective fields.”

Telemeco will formally begin his new role at the College of Health Sciences on July 1.

He’ll spend the interim consulting for the College of Health Sciences to ensure its continued momentum.

When Telemeco discovered MBU was searching for a candidate to replace retiring dean, he knew the university would be a perfect fit – and wasted no time applying.

“I was inspired by Mary Baldwin’s heritage as an inclusive institution with an entrepreneurial spirit that develops leaders through an unwavering commitment to the pursuit of individual and collective successes of its students, faculty, and staff,” he said. “Collectively these values align with who I am as a person, educator, clinician and academic leader.”

Telemeco is a licensed physical therapist and holds two doctoral degrees – one in anatomy from Virginia Commonwealth University, another in physical therapy from Shenandoah University.

He has more than 20 years of professional higher education experience as a professor and in leadership roles at various universities. Resumé highlights include serving as School of Health Sciences dean at Methodist University, founding dean for the University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s College of Health Sciences, and, most recently, Vice President of Academic Affairs at the University of Mount Olive.

Telemeco brings an impressive record of academic leadership, clinical expertise, and partnership experience in strengthening outreach, community relations, and external affiliations within the healthcare industry. His leadership style emphasizes leveraging available resources and using creativity to solve problems to benefit students, academic programs, the university, and the communities it serves. In the past he has led key efforts around reaching rural and underserved populations, including Native American tribes.

“I am delighted that Dr. Telemeco will be joining us as the next leader of the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences,” said MBU President Pamela R. Fox. “I am confident that he is committed to the college’s focus on empowering healthcare leaders who demonstrate professional excellence and effective interprofessional collaboration that is responsive to everchanging practice environments. He is a collaborative leader, a strong voice of internal and external advocacy, and brings considerable experience in strategic vision and operational leadership. Dr. Telemeco will be an inspiring and effective leader to forge the college’s next distinguished chapter.”