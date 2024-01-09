Mary Baldwin University fondly remembers former president Cynthia Tyson

Mary Baldwin University in Staunton is mourning the death of its eighth president, Dr. Cynthia Halenby Tyson, who died on Sunday. Tyson, who was 86, was at MBU from 1985 to 2003.

While at MBU, Tyson spearheaded the establishment of the Virginia Women’s Institute for Leadership, or VWIL, in 1993, the nation’s sole women’s cadet corps, graduating more than 500 cadets and earning national acclaim for leadership development.

Tyson also championed diversity, launching the Office of African American and Multicultural Affairs in 1996.

During her time at Mary Baldwin, its adult degree program was extended to satellite locations, enhancing accessibility for non-traditional students managing work, family and coursework.

The Mary Baldwin’s Program for the Exceptionally Gifted, or PEG, expanded during her tenure, offering undergraduate education to students as young as 13 years old.

Tyson was honored by the Virginia legislature and U.S. Congress upon her retirement. She also received an honorary doctorate for distinguished service to Mary Baldwin.

She was the first female president of the Staunton Rotary Club and a contributor to various community boards.

The memorial service for Dr. Cynthia Haldenby Tyson will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Charlotte, N.C.’s Covenant Presbyterian Church, Queens University of Charlotte or Mary Baldwin University.