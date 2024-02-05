Countries
Home Martinsville man sentenced to 10 years for possession, trafficking of cocaine, meth
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Martinsville man sentenced to 10 years for possession, trafficking of cocaine, meth

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
court law
(© thodonal – stock.adobe.com)

A Martinsville man received a 10-year sentence for possession and trafficking of crystal ice methamphetamine and cocaine valued at more than $35,000.

After a jury trial in October 2023, Octavius Myron Johnson, 39, was convicted of one count of possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, in addition to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine.

“Thanks to the dedicated work of our law enforcement agencies and prosecutors, this drug trafficker will have to face the consequences of his actions in federal prison,” Attorney General Jason Miyares said.

According to evidence presented at trial, in early 2023, law enforcement initiated an investigation into Johnson’s drug trafficking activities in the Glade Spring area of Washington County. The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at Johnson’s Martinsville residence, where more than a half pound of crystal ice methamphetamine totaling 9.7 ounces and 83.5 grams of cocaine were recovered. Cash in the amount of $3,800 and other items related to drug trafficking were also seized.

The investigation of this case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force, with assistance from numerous agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Martinsville Police Department, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

