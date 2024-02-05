Martinsville man sentenced to 10 years for possession, trafficking of cocaine, meth

A Martinsville man received a 10-year sentence for possession and trafficking of crystal ice methamphetamine and cocaine valued at more than $35,000.

After a jury trial in October 2023, Octavius Myron Johnson, 39, was convicted of one count of possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, in addition to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine.

“Thanks to the dedicated work of our law enforcement agencies and prosecutors, this drug trafficker will have to face the consequences of his actions in federal prison,” Attorney General Jason Miyares said.

According to evidence presented at trial, in early 2023, law enforcement initiated an investigation into Johnson’s drug trafficking activities in the Glade Spring area of Washington County. The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at Johnson’s Martinsville residence, where more than a half pound of crystal ice methamphetamine totaling 9.7 ounces and 83.5 grams of cocaine were recovered. Cash in the amount of $3,800 and other items related to drug trafficking were also seized.

The investigation of this case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force, with assistance from numerous agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Martinsville Police Department, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.