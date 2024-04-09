Countries
Politics, US & World

Marjorie Taylor Greene is right about the earthquake, eclipse: The reckoning is nigh

Chris Graham
Published date:
marjorie taylor greene
(© lev radin – Shutterstock)

Marjorie Taylor Greene came under fire from my fellow travelers on the left with her tweet about how the New York earthquake and this week’s solar eclipse are signs from her god telling us to “repent.”

I don’t know about the god thing, but she’s wrong about how we, as a nation, need to repent for our sins.

Forty-seven percent of us have voted in each of the past two presidential elections for a white supremacist misogynist criminal misanthrope, and it’s looking like a similar percentage are going to be doing that again in November.

That’s nothing for us to repent over?

This guy, and his autocrat buddies in Russia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, have perverted the holy books of Christianity, Judaism and Islam to favor the rich over the poor, the strong over the weak, the elites over the people.

Hundreds of millions of people here and across the globe worship golden calves.

marjorie taylor greene donald trump
(© L.E.MORMILE – Shutterstock)

Donald Trump is literally selling Bibles with his name on them.

There’s no doubt a passage or two in that book that he has never read, and never will, about false prophets.

Large Marge is on base with her thinking that her god, you know, assuming, would be sending us a message, to warn us.

She just isn’t good at interpreting what it is that this deity is trying to tell her.

She thinks her god made some of his children to be more privileged than others, and that those others are out of line trying to find a place in the beacon of democracy to try to get a fresh start.

Also out of line, to her way of thinking: non-believers, leftists, moderates, even insufficiently loyal lifelong Republicans.

She thinks all of those “others” are the ones who need to repent.

No doubt, repentance is foreordained.

The day of reckoning is nigh.

It ain’t going to go the way Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks, but it’s coming.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

