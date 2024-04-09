Marjorie Taylor Greene is right about the earthquake, eclipse: The reckoning is nigh

Marjorie Taylor Greene came under fire from my fellow travelers on the left with her tweet about how the New York earthquake and this week’s solar eclipse are signs from her god telling us to “repent.”

I don’t know about the god thing, but she’s wrong about how we, as a nation, need to repent for our sins.

Forty-seven percent of us have voted in each of the past two presidential elections for a white supremacist misogynist criminal misanthrope, and it’s looking like a similar percentage are going to be doing that again in November.

That’s nothing for us to repent over?

This guy, and his autocrat buddies in Russia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, have perverted the holy books of Christianity, Judaism and Islam to favor the rich over the poor, the strong over the weak, the elites over the people.

Hundreds of millions of people here and across the globe worship golden calves.

Donald Trump is literally selling Bibles with his name on them.

There’s no doubt a passage or two in that book that he has never read, and never will, about false prophets.

Large Marge is on base with her thinking that her god, you know, assuming, would be sending us a message, to warn us.

She just isn’t good at interpreting what it is that this deity is trying to tell her.

She thinks her god made some of his children to be more privileged than others, and that those others are out of line trying to find a place in the beacon of democracy to try to get a fresh start.

Also out of line, to her way of thinking: non-believers, leftists, moderates, even insufficiently loyal lifelong Republicans.

She thinks all of those “others” are the ones who need to repent.

No doubt, repentance is foreordained.

The day of reckoning is nigh.

It ain’t going to go the way Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks, but it’s coming.