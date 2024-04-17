Man considered ‘armed’; wanted in connection to Tuesday shooting in Charlottesville

Warrants have been issued for a man wanted in a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, and the suspect is considered armed, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

Corinthian “Zayquan” Brown is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville around 7 p.m. on April 16.

The gunshot victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown has been charged with the following:

18.2-51-Malicious wounding

18.2-286.1-Shooting from a vehicle

18.2-154-Malicously shooting at a vehicle

18.2-53.1-Use of firearm during malicious wounding

If you have any information on Brown’s whereabouts, contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.