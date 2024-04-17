Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Man considered ‘armed’; wanted in connection to Tuesday shooting in Charlottesville
Local, Public Safety

Man considered ‘armed’; wanted in connection to Tuesday shooting in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Corinthian “Zayquan” Brown
Corinthian “Zayquan” Brown

Warrants have been issued for a man wanted in a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, and the suspect is considered armed, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

Corinthian “Zayquan” Brown is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville around 7 p.m. on April 16.

The gunshot victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown has been charged with the following:

  • 18.2-51-Malicious wounding
  • 18.2-286.1-Shooting from a vehicle
  • 18.2-154-Malicously shooting at a vehicle
  • 18.2-53.1-Use of firearm during malicious wounding

If you have any information on Brown’s whereabouts, contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Ben Cline poses for the cameras, playing tough guy on Mayorkas impeachment
2 Official count shows ‘concerning’ increase in individuals experiencing homelessness
3 ‘A new civic and community anchor’: Staunton breaks ground on new Juvenile & DR building
4 Albemarle County: Foxfield Races Steeplechase spring event to be held April 27
5 Transfer target Joshua Jefferson thinks he can ‘speed up’ Virginia’s tempo

Latest News

virginia politics
Politics, Virginia

Mailbag: Reader with no grasp of basic facts lectures me on Virginia history

Chris Graham
Climate, Local, Schools

‘In its natural state’: Stuart Hall students prep pollinator garden in downtown Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi

Students from Stuart Hall School yesterday began creating a pollinator garden to do their part to encourage pollination and growth. 

Lydia Campbell taken by Kate Simon for the Community Foundation
Economy, Local

Official count shows ‘concerning’ increase in individuals experiencing homelessness

Crystal Graham

Valley Homeless Connection completed its 2024 Point in Time, or PIT, count of homeless individuals in the region, and it was a mixed bag, with some good news and some bad news.

Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals erupt at the plate, blast Fayetteville, 16-7

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Sports

Transfer target Joshua Jefferson thinks he can ‘speed up’ Virginia’s tempo

Chris Graham
police crime tape at crime scene
Local, Public Safety

Standoff: Augusta County man shooting inside home forces evacuation of neighbors

Crystal Graham
congress
Politics, Virginia

Ben Cline poses for the cameras, playing tough guy on Mayorkas impeachment

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status