The Lynchburg Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old.

Camden Brown was last seen in Lynchburg on Wednesday wearing a red ball cap with “Jokes On You” on it, sweatpants, a T-shirt, and white tennis shoes.

Brown requires medication and may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-5842.