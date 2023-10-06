LOVEworks sign returns to downtown for Staunton Pride Festival this weekend

The Pride LOVEworks sign is returning to Staunton’s Historic Wharf District Oct. 6-9 in support of the Staunton Pride Festival.

The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, Virginia Tourism Corporation and Essentially Zen business owners Robert and Sherrie Brown were instrumental in bringing the sign back to Staunton.

A LOVEworks sign was most recently in Staunton as part of the Queen City Mischief & Magic Festival. The sign was also part of the 2022 Staunton Pride event.

The LOVEworks sign program is an extension of the iconic “Virginia is for Lovers” campaign, designed to promote Virginia tourism with more than 300+ LOVEworks signs throughout the Commonwealth.

“The LOVE sign is a way for us, as allies, to demonstrate our personal support for Staunton Pride and the work of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center,” said Sherrie Brown, founder and owner of Essentially Zen – Artisan Bath + Gifting Co., “as well to as signal the broader downtown community’s celebration of inclusiveness and the amazing diversity that is, and always will be, our collective Staunton.”

Local residents, Pride attendees, and visitors to downtown Staunton are encouraged throughout the weekend to take and post pics with the LOVE sign on social media using the hashtags #lovestaunton, #loveva and #stauntonpride and/or by tagging @visitvirginia and @stauntonpride.

The PRIDE LOVEworks sign will be installed in front of the Sunspots Pavilion stage at 202 S. Lewis St.

Related stories

‘Your Voice. Our Pride’ brings Staunton LGBTQ community together for annual celebration

Published date: October 4, 2023 | 11:24 am

LOVEworks sign to be featured in Staunton’s Wharf for QCMM this weekend

Published date: September 22, 2023 | 3:54 pm

Staunton Pride: ‘A joyful reconnection for our community’ planned for Oct. 23

Published date: August 27, 2022 | 12:00 pm

LOVEworks sign coming to the Wharf in support of Staunton Pride

Published date: October 18, 2022 | 10:55 am

Staunton PRIDE highlights health and wellness after pandemic

Published date: October 14, 2022 | 3:38 pm

Virginia Tourism Corporation wins national award for WanderLove campaign

Published date: August 15, 2022 | 11:32 am