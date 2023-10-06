Countries
LOVEworks sign returns to downtown for Staunton Pride Festival this weekend
Arts & Culture, Local

LOVEworks sign returns to downtown for Staunton Pride Festival this weekend

Crystal Graham
Published date:

Pride LOVEworksThe Pride LOVEworks sign is returning to Staunton’s Historic Wharf District Oct. 6-9 in support of the Staunton Pride Festival.

The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, Virginia Tourism Corporation and Essentially Zen business owners Robert and Sherrie Brown were instrumental in bringing the sign back to Staunton.

A LOVEworks sign was most recently in Staunton as part of the Queen City Mischief & Magic Festival. The sign was also part of the 2022 Staunton Pride event.

The LOVEworks sign program is an extension of the iconic “Virginia is for Lovers” campaign, designed to promote Virginia tourism with more than 300+ LOVEworks signs throughout the Commonwealth.

“The LOVE sign is a way for us, as allies, to demonstrate our personal support for Staunton Pride and the work of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center,” said Sherrie Brown, founder and owner of Essentially Zen – Artisan Bath + Gifting Co., “as well to as signal the broader downtown community’s celebration of inclusiveness and the amazing diversity that is, and always will be, our collective Staunton.”

Local residents, Pride attendees, and visitors to downtown Staunton are encouraged throughout the weekend to take and post pics with the LOVE sign on social media using the hashtags #lovestaunton, #loveva and #stauntonpride and/or by tagging @visitvirginia and @stauntonpride.

The PRIDE LOVEworks sign will be installed in front of the Sunspots Pavilion stage at 202 S. Lewis St.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

