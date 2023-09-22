LOVEworks sign to be featured in Staunton’s Wharf for QCMM this weekend

Virginia’s traveling LOVEworks sign has arrived in Staunton’s Historic Wharf District for the 2023 Queen City Mischief & Magic Festival.

The LOVEworks program is an extension of the iconic “Virginia is for Lovers” campaign, designed to promote Virginia tourism, with more than 300 LOVEworks signs located throughout the Commonwealth.

Local Downtown Staunton business owners Sherrie and Robert Brown, in coordination with the Virginia Tourism Corporation, worked to bring the sign to Staunton for the weekend’s festival.

Sherrie Brown said the giant LOVE letters will be featured in front of her store, Essentially Zen Artisan Bath & Gifting Co., and the sign will include a few “magical” touches making it a must-see destination for festival attendees.

“Like everyone, we’re always excited with the annual arrival of QCMM,” said Sherrie Brown, owner of Essentially Zen. “We thought the LOVE sign would be a great addition to an already incredible weekend.”

Local residents, QCMM attendees and other downtown visitors are encouraged to post pics with the LOVE sign on social media using the hashtags #LOVEVA, #LOVESTAUNTON and #QCMM2023 or tag @visitvirginia and @queencitymagicsva.

The LOVEworks sign will be installed at the Wharf Friday through Sunday only.

Learn more about LOVEworks at virginia.org.

