Books to movies to a downtown Staunton festival: 8th Queen City Mischief & Magic casts spell

Harry Potter fans descend on downtown Staunton this weekend for the 8th annual Queen City Mischief & Magic festival.

The magic begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, when downtown will be closed to through traffic until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Parking restrictions go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday for the following:

Augusta Street from Johnson to Frederick streets

Byers Street

Beverley Street from Lewis to Market streets

New Street from Johnson to Frederick streets

Market Street from Frederick to Hotel 24 South

Lewis Street from Frederick Street to Middlebrook Avenue

Johnson Street from Lewis to Church streets

Central Avenue from Frederick to limited access on Beverley streets

The Wharf parking lot will be closed, but all other downtown public parking facilities will be available, including Hardy and RMA parking lots, New Street and Johnson Street parking garages. Downtown residents are encouraged to park in public parking, while festival visitors will park at a satellite location.

Visitors are encouraged to park at Staunton Mall, 90 Lee Jackson Highway on Saturday where shuttles will run from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. to downtown. Parking for individuals with disabilities will be available at City National Bank, 38 N. Central Ave. at Central United Methodist Church, 14 N. Lewis St.

The city encourages motorists to prepare for significant traffic delays and disruptions in and around downtown.

An event schedule, activities map and answers to frequently asked questions for festival-goers are available online. Follow the festival’s Facebook page throughout the weekend for up-to-date information.

Staunton Police Department will have a drone during the event in compliance with FAA guidelines for use by a law enforcement agency.

