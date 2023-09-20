Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Books to movies to a downtown Staunton festival: 8th Queen City Mischief & Magic casts spell
Culture, Local

Books to movies to a downtown Staunton festival: 8th Queen City Mischief & Magic casts spell

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© wachiwit – stock.adobe.com)

Harry Potter fans descend on downtown Staunton this weekend for the 8th annual Queen City Mischief & Magic festival.

The magic begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, when downtown will be closed to through traffic until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Parking restrictions go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday for the following:

Augusta Street from Johnson to Frederick streets

Byers Street

Beverley Street from Lewis to Market streets

New Street from Johnson to Frederick streets

Market Street from Frederick to Hotel 24 South

Lewis Street from Frederick Street to Middlebrook Avenue

Johnson Street from Lewis to Church streets

Central Avenue from Frederick to limited access on Beverley streets

The Wharf parking lot will be closed, but all other downtown public parking facilities will be available, including Hardy and RMA parking lots, New Street and Johnson Street parking garages. Downtown residents are encouraged to park in public parking, while festival visitors will park at a satellite location.

Visitors are encouraged to park at Staunton Mall, 90 Lee Jackson Highway on Saturday where shuttles will run from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. to downtown. Parking for individuals with disabilities will be available at City National Bank, 38 N. Central Ave. at Central United Methodist Church, 14 N. Lewis St.

The city encourages motorists to prepare for significant traffic delays and disruptions in and around downtown.

An event schedule, activities map and answers to frequently asked questions for festival-goers are available online. Follow the festival’s Facebook page throughout the weekend for up-to-date information.

Staunton Police Department will have a drone during the event in compliance with FAA guidelines for use by a law enforcement agency.

Do you believe in magic? Staunton, set for annual Queen City Mischief & Magic, does – Augusta Free Press

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Harrisonburg: Controversial KKK flyers distributed over weekend throughout city
2 Albemarle County: Residential fire on Browns Gap Turnpike displaces family of three
3 New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor
4 Brennan Armstrong returns to Scott Stadium: ‘Hopefully they’re not too hard on me’
5 Kurt Benkert questions ‘tough state’ of UVA Football program: Guess who responded?

Latest News

podcast
Sports

Podcast: Brennan Armstrong returns to Scott Stadium on Friday night

Jerry Ratcliffe
fire truck jacket helmet
Local, Police

Albemarle County: Residential fire on Browns Gap Turnpike displaces family of three

Crystal Graham

A family in Albemarle County has been displaced after a fire in the crawl space of their home in the 5100 block of Browns Gap Turnpike.

vote
Politics, Virginia

Two change of address mailings, other action ensures most accurate voter list in Commonwealth

Rebecca Barnabi

ELECT is taking action to ensure the most accurate voter records as early voting begins Friday for the 2023 November General Election.

Arlington Virginia
Politics, U.S. & World

‘Basic cyber security hygiene’: Legislation would strengthen infrastructure defense

Rebecca Barnabi
nurse stress
Health, Virginia

Medical boards, health systems make it safer for employees to seek mental health care

Crystal Graham
Culture, Local

Local authors to participate in panel discussion in Staunton October 10

Rebecca Barnabi
norfolk
Economy, Virginia

Ship repair company to invest $8.5M in expansion of Norfolk operations

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy