‘Your Voice. Our Pride’ brings Staunton LGBTQ community together for annual celebration
Culture, Local

‘Your Voice. Our Pride’ brings Staunton LGBTQ community together for annual celebration

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© 9nong – stock.adobe.com)

The political landscape in the United States is terrifying for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

This Saturday, Staunton Pride will remind the community of the power of its collective voices and history of queer resistance.

Staunton will stand together to celebrate pride in its community from noon to 5 p.m. at Gypsy Hill Park’s bandstand area.

This year’s theme is “Your Voice. Our Pride.”

The afternoon’s events will include drag performances, spoken word, music, art, more than 50 community vendors and local food trucks.

Pride’s Health and Wellness Hub returns with the Central Shenandoah Health District offering free walk-in STI testing, flu and mpox vaccines, blood pressure checks and diabetes screenings.

Food trucks will include Ubon Thai, Brisket Taco Co., Domino’s and Sweet Baby Cheeses. Beer gardens will be provided by Ciders From Mars and Redbeard Brewing.

Pride’s presenting sponsor this year is Sentara Health.

“Sentara’s mission is to improve health every day. We understand that to achieve this, we must be champions for diversity and inclusivity for every member of the communities we serve,” Pride shared on Facebook of Sentara’s response to sponsoring this year’s event.

On Friday, October 6, at 7:30 p.m., Silver Line Theatre Exchange will host special guest Indigo Dai for a talk and panel, titled “From Bricks to Bans: The Impact of Drag in America.” Some of Staunton’s local talent will join Dai for a chat about all things drag.

More information is available online.

Gypsy Hill Park bandstand is at 600 Churchville Avenue, Staunton.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

