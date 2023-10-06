Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia
Loudoun County sheriff’s deputy arrested on domestic-assault charges
Police, Virginia

Loudoun County sheriff’s deputy arrested on domestic-assault charges

Chris Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Leesburg Police arrested an off-duty deputy with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on domestic-assault charges.

According to police, Rajesh Kumar was taken into custody after officers responded to a call in the 100 block of Alpine Drive in Leesburg at 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Per the police report, Kumar is alleged to have assaulted an unidentified family member and prevented another family member from calling law enforcement.

Kumar was arrested on two charges in the incident, and an emergency protective order has been issued against the deputy.

Kumar was processed at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and released on a secured bond.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Ben Cline hedges on who he will support in race to become the next House speaker
2 Harrisonburg: Juvenile wanted for armed robbery, two suspected accomplices arrested
3 ‘Your Voice. Our Pride’ brings Staunton LGBTQ community together for annual celebration
4 Miyares, JMU alum and Virginia AG, the latest to plead the Dukes’ case for bowl bid
5 Can’t block, can’t tackle: Virginia getting dominated up front on both sides of the ball

Latest News

Shenandoah National Park
Virginia

Sweet Run State Park dedication preserves Valley’s ‘steeped agricultural, natural and cultural history’

Rebecca Barnabi
cybersecurity
Economy, U.S. & World

Fifty states to receive $49.5M settlement from software company, data breach affected millions

Rebecca Barnabi

Fifty state attorneys general have reached a settlement with software company Blackbaud for deficient data security practices.

police
Police, Virginia

Richmond man pleads guilty to possession of firearm at scene of active shooting

Crystal Graham

A Richmond man pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Pride LOVEworks
Arts & Culture, Local

LOVEworks sign returns to downtown for Staunton Pride Festival this weekend

Crystal Graham
frontier culture museum oktoberfest
Arts & Culture, Local

Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton to celebrate Oktoberfest on Saturday

Crystal Graham
Local

No more cones: VDOT to celebrate new Lee Street bridge in Broadway with ribbon cutting

Rebecca Barnabi
tony elliott
Football, Sports

Virginia has to learn how to win: ‘We have to go take it. That’s a mindset’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy