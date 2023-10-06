Loudoun County sheriff’s deputy arrested on domestic-assault charges

Leesburg Police arrested an off-duty deputy with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on domestic-assault charges.

According to police, Rajesh Kumar was taken into custody after officers responded to a call in the 100 block of Alpine Drive in Leesburg at 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Per the police report, Kumar is alleged to have assaulted an unidentified family member and prevented another family member from calling law enforcement.

Kumar was arrested on two charges in the incident, and an emergency protective order has been issued against the deputy.

Kumar was processed at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and released on a secured bond.