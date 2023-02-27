Land and Water Conservation grants of $5 million awarded to six outdoor Virginia projects

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the National Park Service have awarded six outdoor recreation projects totaling more than $5 million through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Projects included are $175,000 to the city of Charlotteville for the Moores Creek Acquisition and $1.6 million to the town of Gordonsville for Gordonsville Park development.

The federal funds are a matching reimbursement program established to acquire and develop park areas in the Commonwealth. Parks funded are protected in perpetuity for public outdoor recreation.

The six projects chosen for 2022 were selected from 18 applications. Funding is eligible for counties, cities, towns, park and recreation authorities, tribal governments and state agencies. Significant planning is necessary before the National Park Service can authorize funding for a project.

Other projects funded are Lakeview Park development in Colonial Heights with $251,675, Callan Drive Recreation Park development in the Town of Marion with $1.7 million, Dick & Willie Passage Trail Phase 6 development in Henry County with $641,750 and Neabsco Regional Park Boardwalk development in Prince William County with $750,000.