Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome CM Punk, coming to a backstage near you

Gotta love the CM Punk Redemption Tour, which Saturday night had the former AEW champ backstage at the Impact TV taping in Chicago because, why not.

Also backstage for last night’s Impact show was former WWE star Mercedes Mone, who was on hand to cheer on her good friend, Trinity Fatu, as Fatu was making her debut for the promotion.

The match featuring Fatu, the former Trinity in WWE, is set to air on AXS on Thursday, May 4.

Fatu and Mone, when Mone was known by her WWE name, Sasha Banks, were the WWE women’s tag champs, before the duo walked out of the company last spring.

Punk, for his part, has been on the sidelines since last September, after winning the AEW title for a second time, but suffering a torn triceps in his title match with Jon Moxley at “All Out.”

There may have been something else that went on after the show involving three company executive vice presidents that added to the intrigue with Punk, who is rumored to be set for a return to AEW in June.

In the meantime, Punk is making the rounds of the backstage circuit.

Earlier in the week, Punk was spotted backstage at the WWE “Raw” live TV taping in Chicago, and even reportedly got a minute or two with WWE EVP Paul “Triple H” Levesque, before being asked to leave by security.

I don’t see anything on the schedule for MLW in Chicago anytime soon, so the ol’ Chick Magnet may be forced to lay low until the debut of AEW “Collision” on June 17.

That show is scheduled to emanate from, yep, you guessed it, Chicago.